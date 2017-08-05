Dams construction, an ongoing exercise – Chomba

GOVERNMENT says the construction of dams across the country is an ongoing exercise.

This is in a bid to ensure water resources are managed and harnessed for various uses.

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental protection Permanent Secretary, Bishop Edward Chomba says government is using funds from the word Bank and the Africa development bank.

He says construction of dams is being done depending on demand from communities across.

Bishop Chomba has since urged the country to ensure preservation of water resources.

He says the country experienced electricity load shedding in the last two years due to a water crisis.