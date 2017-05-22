MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR PROJECTS FOR COPPERBELT ANNOUNCED

COPPERBELT MINISTER Bowman Lusambo has announced 5 major developmental projects the PF government has rolled out in the province to improve the economy and livelihoods of the residents

Addressing the media during the PF Interactive forum in Ndola on Sunday Dr. Lusambo unveiled the following projects

1. *US$493 million* C400 road project to be launched in Chingola by June 20, 2017 His Excellency President Edgar Lungu.

2. *US$397 million* Copperbelt International Airport, to be launched by June 20, 2017 too.

3. *US$104 million* Sanitation Project under kafubu water and Sewerage company aimed at upgrading the sewer system of Kabushi, Ndola Central, Bwana Mkubwa and Chifubu. The project is progressing well.

4. *US$490 million*Kafulafuta Water Supply project aimed at improve water supply in Ndola, Luanshya, Kafulafuta, Mpongwe and Masaiti.

5. Diversification Projects such as

Kafulafuta-Masaiti Dam which will provide water for irrigation, Mpongwe and Luanshya Fish and Livestock Farming with potential to create 2000jobs.

The Kabushi Lawmaker stated that he will ensure that all the 22constituencies in the province have a fair share and benefit from the jobs that will be created from the projects.

PF