PF is the most intolerant government – TIZ

Transparency International Zambia has charged that the Patriotic Front government is the most politically intolerant government Zambia has ever had since the reintroduction of multi-party politics.

TIZ Executive Director Wesley Chibamba says the PF has been clamping down on democratic space by attacking anyone with divergent views.

Mr. Chibamba has reminded the ruling party that Zambia is still a democratic state where freedom of expression is a right that has to be enjoyed and protected as such.

He says it is disappointing to see the unwarranted attacks TIZ has received from the Patriotic Front (PF) through its Provincial youth Chairperson Kennedy Kamba.

Mr. Chibamba has told QTV news that TIZ is a professional organization whose responsibilities among others, is to provide checks and balances to the government.

He has advised the PF to learn to take advice and constructive criticism saying this is what happens in a democratic dispensation.

Mr. Chibamba says TIZ will continue with its work of promoting good governance, which entails respect for the rule of law, democracy, protection of human rights, transparency, accountability, justice and equality among others.

Meanwhile Patriotic Front (PF) Youths in Lusaka have advised civil society organizations in the country to be non-partisan so that the various political players can appreciate their observations on the political scene.

PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Kennedy Kamba in a statement notes that Zambia has had a robust civil society that over the years has been offering sound technical support and strategic advice to Governments by contributing towards realizing Zambia’s social development agenda.

Mr Kamba has however, described the recent statement attributed to Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Executive Director Wesley Chibamba as childish.

Mr. Kamba alleges that TIZ has failed to advise the UPND and its leader Hakainde Hichilema that Zambia has a duly-elected President.

He claims that the statement by Mr Chibamba has the UPND written all over it.

He states that it is evident that TIZ has been allegedly hijacked by UPND sympathisers and has lost.

QFM