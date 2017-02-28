LAZ Offers Services to M’membe’s Lawyer

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has appointed Lusaka lawyer Musa Mwenye to represent lawyer Nchima Nchito in his personification case.

Mr Nchito who is in court on a charge of personating a Post Newspapers in liquidation lawyer and has denied the charge.

A warrant of arrest had been invoked by the Lusaka Magistrate Court with Nchito successfully appealing for its quashing on account of it being unnecessary.

Lawyer Mr Mwenye took the stand in defence of Nchito on instruction from LAZ.

Mr Nchito is the lawyer for Fred M’membe’s Post Newspapers in liquidation but liquidator Lewis Mosho has been insisting that the lawyer’s services were terminated once the liquidator took over.

Magistrate Greenwell Malumani adjourned the matter to April 3, 2017 for hearing.

LAZ president Linda Kasonde was in attendance alongside former Director of Public Prosecution Mutembo Nchito.

Mr Nchito has been caught up in crossfire given the Post Newspapers in liquidation’s long standing battles with tax authorities that the defunct publication allege is politically motivated.

The defence team led by lawyer Rabson Malipenga opposed LAZ’s appointing of a lawyer to defend Mr Nchito saying it was outside their mandate but Magistrate Malumani passed it saying the law was not categorical.

