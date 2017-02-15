President Lungu to develop Luapula, Western Provinces

President Edgar Lungu’s statement that he will deliberately tilt development towards Luapula because it’s least developed is a call to action by all stakeholders, says Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa.

On Thursday last week while addressing a rally at Katungulu Primary School in Kawambwa District, President Lungu said he would deliberately tilt development towards Luapula and Western Provinces which were least developed.

Mr. Chilangwa said President Lungu’s vision to put Luapula at the same level as other well deloveloped provinces, called for a collective cause of action among all stakeholders in Luapula Province.

Mr. Chilangwa who is also Luapula Province PF chairperson said the Provincial administration, Members of Parliament and Cabinet Ministers who hailed from Luapula Province would not wait for President Lungu’s next working visit to the region before implementing his vision to develop the area.

“The President has shared his vision to develop Luapula. He gave an honest view of Luapula Province being the least developed region in Zambia followed by Western Province. This is a call to action. This is a call to hardwork and commitment for all of us. We shall never again wait for the Head of State to make further pronouncements on the development of Luapula. He wants us to begin working now,” Mr. Chilangwa said.

Mr. Chilangwa said he would be aggressive in spearheading all developmental projects in response to President Lungu’s desire develop Luapula.

The Minister appealed to civil servants, local authorities, traditional leaders, the business community, the church and members of the public to be part of President Lungu’s development agenda for Luapula.

He said he and other government leaders in Luapula had paid attention to concerns raised by President Lungu’s during his three – day working visit in the region and would work to rectify all the problems.

And Mr. Chilangwa has described President Lungu’s visit to Luapula as fruitful.

Mr. Chilangwa said President Lungu’s three – day working visit was beneficial and motivating to the people of Luapula Province.

He said the people of Luapula would remain loyal to the President and the PF government.

He said the people would remain indebted to President for showing them how much he cared for them by giving them he a larger number of Ministers in Cabinet.