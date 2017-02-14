Luangwa -Feira road damaged by heavy rains

A section of the Luangwa -Feira road has been damaged by heavy rains.

RDA director -communications and corporate affairs Loyce Saili has confirmed to ZNBC news that the agency has dispatched a team of engineers to access the damage .

Mrs. Saili says the damaged has been occasioned at approximately 4 kilometers from the junction of Great East road.

The agency has advised road users travelling to and from Feira not to use the road as their safety cannot be guaranteed because the structural integrity of the road has been compromised.

Mrs. Saili says the agency has instructed the contractor China Geo to mobilise to site to help in remedy the situation.

The agency will be able to give a comprehensive statement on the extent of the damage to the road tomorrow and the possible intervention required to fix the damaged section.

ZNBC