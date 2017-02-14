Government to ensure that Zambianisation is actualised

Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo, says Government will ensure that Zambianisation is actualised in order to create employment for the youths.

Mr. Kampyongo says foreign investors must adhere to the requirement of training locals as a set condition for them to obtain work permits.

He stated that the condition should not be viewed as hindrance to investment permits but that locals need to be given an opportunity to acquire employment.

And Mr. Kampyongo has pledged Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of Immigration Officers.

He was speaking in Lusaka ON feb 13th when he officially opened the Annual Senior and Regional Immigration Strategic Planning Meeting for the Department of Immigration in Lusaka.

And Department of Immigration Director General, Moola Milomo said the Department arrested 5 thousand 7 hundred 47 prohibited immigrants, while 3 thousand 3 hundred 88 were removed from the Country in 2016.

Mr. Milomo added that more officers are needed to effectively handle increased cases of migrants and cross border activities.

ZNBC