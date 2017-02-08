Lusaka’s Bible House goes up in flames

Bible House, situated along Lusaka’s Freedom Way this morning went up in flames destroying property worth thousands of Kwacha belonging to the Bible Society of Zambia and some auto shops operating from the same building.

The fire which started at around 10:50 this morning also affected part of the Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS) Hostels that are attached to Bible House.

A QFM News crew that rushed to the scene around 11:15hrs found the building on fire as onlookers watched in disbelief, while fire fighters from the Lusaka Fire brigade who were later joined by their counterparts from the Zambia Air Force fire brigade tried to put off the fire.

And some ZCAS students and staff talked to said the cause of the fire was not known, but is suspected to started from the warehouse used by the auto shops operating from the building.

QFM