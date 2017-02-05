YOUTH CREATES EMPLOYMENT FOR 50

A Young Zambian female entrepreneur has launched a restaurant adding nutritional value to the nation and creating the much needed employment.

Founder and proprietor Jessie Chipindo said she opened her first restaurant in January 2014 and has decided to expand by open a second restaurant in the premises of Southern Sun and create the much needed employment in the country.

Ms Chipindo said she is committed to offering fresh, healthy and well prepared local and international food.

She thanked the government for creating an enabling environment for young entrepreneurs to flourish.

And Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda said the newly launched Dulce & Banana has employed 50 specialized staff a move that has pleased the government.

He said Government stand ready and remain committed to helping young entrepreneurs to expand their business and recognizes the unequalled role that the private sector plays in developing and sustaining the country’s economy.

Mr Banda said his ministry was also happy that Dulce &Banana multi-cuisine restaurant will add value to nutritional factors which many Zambians are concerned about in the recent values.