Kambwili’s fate now in PF Central Committee’s hands

The ruling PF says the fate of its Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili now lies in the hands of its Central Committee.

PF Lusaka Province chairperson Horace Longwe says the matter of Dr. Chishimba in which he was subjected to a disciplinary committee hearing is however yet to be concluded.

Mr. Longwe has told QTV News that the disciplinary committee which was handling this matter has only submitted their findings on allegations leveled against Dr. Kambwili before the Central Committee for determination.

He says this is why the party leadership cannot comment any further on the stage at which Dr. Kambwili’s matter has reached.

And Mr. Longwe has commended opposition political parties that have realized that President Edgar Lungu is in fact qualified to seek re-election in 2021.

Mr. Longwe states that the ruling PF thinks that such political parties have exhibited maturity.

He says his appeal is however to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) to keep quiet if it does not have a better interpretation of the law with respect President Lungu’s eligibility to seek re-election in 2021.

QFM