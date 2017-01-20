PATRIOTIC FRONT IS ACTING IRRESPONSIBLY BY SENDING CADRES TO MARKETS – UPND

THE UPND has described as immoral the actions of Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila to openly command their ‘thugs’ to take charge of the markets and bus stops in the country as irresponsible and immoral.

In a statement UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka stated that the move was not only irresponsible and immoral, but it’s also recipe for anarchy which has been the source of violence in the country.

“……none PF members who are equally Zambian citizens are openly physically harassed, including being stripped naked for being suspected of belonging to an opposition,” Katuka said.

“It is a national monumental tragedy of corruption of the worst kind for Davies Mwila to instruct PF controlled councils to deceive and defraud the public by advertising availability of plots but in actual fact reserve such plots for PF cadres.”

He said that UPND where of the view that public places such as markets, bus stops and bus stations, and other trading areas must not be politicised as they are public properties belonging to the Zambian people who have delegated local authorities to manage them in trust.

Katuka added that even the levying of citizens by cadres in public places amounts to daylight robbery of public resources.