Utilize Diaspora Policy , dual citizenship clause – Kalaba

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Harry Kalaba has urged Zambians living abroad to take advantage of the Diaspora Policy and invest back home.

Mr. Kalaba says the diaspora policy, dual citizenship clause in the Republican Constitution coupled with many other investment policies provide an opportunity to Zambians abroad to participate in the country’s economic growth.

He said this in Bamako, Mali when he met Zambian women living and married in that country.

Mr. Kalaba urged the women to emulate their husbands who have helped develop their country, Mali.

He told the women that Zambia has vast investment potential in infrastructure, tourism and agriculture among others.

The Minister also said he is aware that there are some women who are facing challenges in Mali and that government is ready to assist them return to Zambia.

And Association for Zambians Living in Mali president, Lillian Mvula said over 200 Zambian women live in Mali with many more undocumented living in the rural areas.

Ms. Mvula however urged government to secure land for those that want to invest and return to Zambia.

She said most Zambian women in Mali are entrepreneurs and are willing to come back to Zambia and invest in the country.

Daily Mail