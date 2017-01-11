Local authority will not allow cadres to run bus stations

KABWE Mayor Prince Chileshe says the local authority will not allow political cadres to take over the running of bus stations and markets in the town.

Mr Chileshe warned that those found interfering in the running of bus stations and markets would be reported to the police and be brought to book.

He was speaking yesterday when scores of bus drivers besieged the Civic Centre around 05:00 hours and parked their buses at the same premises in protest against the alleged interference in the running of bus stations and markets by political cadres.

The protesters alleged that the cadres had taken over the running of bus stations and markets.

“We do not want political affiliations to invade in the running of our bus stations and markets because they belong to every citizen and no one has the right to choose who should operate there other than the local authority,” Mr Chileshe said.

He said police were alert and that they would arrest anyone trying to cause confusion in the running of important public facilities.

Mr Chileshe told the bus drivers that if there were problems in the running of the bus station and markets his office was the first place they should run to other than having meetings with people who wanted to cause confusion.

“Do not go out running to other people looking for solutions and only come my office when things are bad. My office is open for you to bring your grievances and we can work together to find solutions,” he said.

Mr Chileshe told the bus drivers that they should know that he was the mayor of Kabwe in charge of the local authority and that their plight fell under his office.

He said there was no need for the bus drivers to be scared to operate in the stations and markets because the police would be there to restore order.

Mr Chileshe assured the drivers that Government and the local authority would not allow political interference to hamper their work.

And the drivers appealed to Government and Kabwe Municipal Council to remove all political cadres from the bus stations and markets so that they could work in peace.

DAILY MAIL