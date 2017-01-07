Trump Orders ALL Of Obama’s Diplomats to resign

“When you have people out there whose only reason for being an ambassador is their political connection to the outgoing president of the different party, it’s pretty logical to say they should leave,” former ambassador to Algeria, Bahrain, and Afghanistan Ronald Newmann told the Times.

“But I don’t recollect there was ever a guillotine in January where it was just, ‘Everybody out of the pool immediately.’”

Other former ambassadors disagreed with Trump’s assertion that there is no ill will behind the decision. “It feels like there’s an element just of spite and payback in it,” former ambassador to Finland Derek Shearer said. “I don’t see a higher policy motive.”

Trump has never been ashamed of telling everyone about the big changes he plans to bring to the new administration. Trump will be making “big” changes, Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer said last Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

“It’s going to be not one big thing; it’s going to be many big things,” Spicer said. “On day one, he’s going to sign a series of executive orders to do two things. One is repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation.”

Spicer also promised that the new administration would represent a “new brand” for the country, and a decision to look forward, instead of going backward.

