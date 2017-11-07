Woman fired for showing Trump motorcade the middle finger

A Virginia woman was fired from her job after a photo of her flipping off Donald Trump’s motorcade went viral. During an interview with the Huffington Post,Juli Briskman, 50, said that she had been let go from her government contractor job at Akima LLC. The photo was taken outside Trump’s golf course in Sterling, Virginia, on Halloween evening. After the photo began to spread, Briskman contacted her employers to let them know that she was the cyclist in the photo, giving a middle finger to Trump’s row of SUVs. When asked by the Washington Post if she regretted her action, Briskman, a mother to two teenagers, said, “I’d do it again.”

