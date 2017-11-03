Vice President not aware of the attacks on the Judiciary

Vice President Inonge Wina told Parliament on Friday morning that she is not aware of the attacks on the Judiciary issued by President Edgar Lungu in Solwezi yesterday.

During the Vice President’s Question and Answer session, Mrs. Wina said he has not read the newspapers and therefore could not comment.

This was after some MP’s demanded answers from Mrs. Wina on why President Lungu could threaten the judiciary by starting that any court ruling that will bar him from standing in 2021 will cause chaos and mayhem in the country.

Mrs. Wina said she was rushing to Parliament this morning and did not have a chance to read the newspapers and could not respond to the question.

President Lungu on Thursday warned the judiciary to avoid plunging the country into chaos by trying to emulate the Kenyan Courts at the expense of peace and by failing to reflect the will of the people in the constitution.

Speaking on arrival at the Solwezi Airport in North Western province, President Lungu re-echoed his availability to contest the 2021 general elections if mandated by the ruling Patriotic Front.

“I want to conclude by saying those people who don’t love peace and freedom will say President Lungu is intimidating the Courts of Law”.

He further said “I am not intimidating you my colleagues in the judiciary, I am just warning you that I have information that some of you want to be adventurous, your adventure should not plunge us into chaos please!” He cautioned.

“there is an old English quote which says ‘forewarned is forearmed.’ We don’t want to plunge this country into chaos because of trying to imitate what is happening elsewhere, we have been a beacon of peace, freedom, justice and liberty, let us keep it that way.”

