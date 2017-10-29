PF denies sending youths to harass Kambwili

The ruling PF has called on Zambians to dismiss insinuations being spread on social media that Patriotic Front sent its youths to harass Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says on a day such as 28th October, all Party members are under instructions from the leadership of the Party to conduct themselves in a manner befitting the great memory of the Party founding leader, late President Michael Sata.

Mr. Chanda says the lawmaker attended the memorial Church service of late President Sata at Cathedral of the Child Jesus without any incident against him whatsoever.

He says unfortunately, the former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister reportedly had confrontations at the memorial park.

Mr. Chanda says those who have watched the video circulating on social media will attest to the fact that besides the state police, it is the PF members, among them PF Lusaka Province Youth Secretary Stanley Chumya protecting Mr. Kambwili and ensuring his safe passage to the vehicle.

He says these are officials he is capable of identifying and can attest to fact that they indeed protected him.

The PF Media Director says PF has always condemned any form of violence irrespective of who the perpetrators are.

