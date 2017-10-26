Kapoko jailed over theft crimes from 2007

Lusaka High Court deputy registrar Aridah Chulu who sat as a magistrate on Oct 25th afternoon delivered a seven-hour long judgment delivered and convicted Kapoko on all the six counts he was facing.

Magistrate Chulu, however, acquitted Kapoko’s co-accused former assistant director of administration at the Ministry of Health Norbet Peleti who was facing a count of theft by servant.

Magistrate Chulu said she had no doubt in her mind that Kapoko abused his authority of office and stole money from the Ministry of Health as huge amounts of money were deposited into his personal accounts after his companies were awarded contracts at the ministry.

She said Kansma Investment Limited, a company which won the tender for the supply of computers and printers, belonged to the convict’s cousin and that he was facilitating for the payments for the same.

Magistrate Chulu said the inquiry address used for the company was for Best Home Lodge which was the Kapoko’s property and that the quotation for Kansma was found at his residence during a search by investigative wings.

The court said it was clear that Kapoko stole K586,701.00 from Kansma for the items which were not even delivered.

“There is no doubt that the convict engaged in a business transaction and money acquired from an illegal activity was used to purchase stand number five Mandahill Road,” Magistrate Chulu said.

Magistrate Chulu said Kapoko should not have allowed his companies to participate in the tender process since he was a public officer.

After the judgement was delivered, Kapoko’s lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube told Journalists that their client intends to appeal the conviction.

In count one, Kapoko being a public officer obtained advantage by influencing the awarding of a contract to Kansma Investment Limited to supply and deliver 15 HP desktop computers and 15 laser jet printers to the Ministry of Health between October 2007 and 31 January, 2008.

He was also accused of influencing the awarding of contract to the same company to supply and deliver 7,200 reams of human resources development forms, a transaction that involved the ministry.

Kapoko was also facing three counts of money laundering in which he indirectly engaged in a business transaction involving K1,173,402.00, money acquired from an illegal activity.

He was also accused of stealing property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Lusaka Times