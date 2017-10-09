CHENGELO FRIDAY BULLYING INCIDENT

It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the recent incident that took place here at Chengelo School on Friday evening. This extreme case of assault and the conduct of all those involved leaves us all saddened and appalled by the conduct of our own students.

The School Management and Board of Governors are dealing with the case in line with our own safeguarding policies. In doing so the school has spoken to all of the parents of students involved in the incident as well as senior police authorities and legal advisors to ensure that all appropriate procedures are followed.

We wish to assure all of our parents and the public that such behaviour is not and will not be tolerated here at Chengelo. As soon as school resumes after half-term we will be working with all our students to reaffirm the school’s values and ethos. We will also be strengthening our education programs that specifically deal with bullying and ensure we honor our commitment to providing a safe environment for all. The school will be holding a specific parent meeting here at Chengelo on Sunday 15th October at 13:00 hours to listen to your concerns and review the policies which have governed how this case has been handled. If you would like further information then please do not hesitate to contact the Principal on [email protected] Andrew Cowling

Principal

Chengelo School