Footballer Joshua Bwalya, 16, stabbed to death

A promising teenage footballer has been named as the latest victim of the ‘senseless’ postcode gang wars in London.

Joshua Bwalya, aged 16, was chased through the streets of Barking on Tuesday night and stabbed to death in an attack police described as ‘brutal’.

oshua’s family said he was the victim of ‘crazy postcode’ wars and had been targeted by a gang from another estate from the one he lived on with his Zambian parents.

One of his four sisters told the Evening Standard: ‘He was just on the wrong place in the wrong time, a victim of a postcode war.

‘It was because of where he was from, not who he was, they were just after anyone. It’s shocking how innocent people are dragged into this.

‘He was a beautiful boy with his life ahead of him and now our family has been ripped apart.’

