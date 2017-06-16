SEIZURE OF LAKE PETROLEUM OIL FUEL TANKERS

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda has dispelled assertions by the Transporters Association of Zambia that Hundred (100) fuel tankers have gone missing.

Mr. Chanda said in March, 2017 the Authority seized Twelve (12) fuel tankers on account of Lake Petroleum for smuggling contrary to the provisions of Sections 141 and 149 of the Customs and Excise Act, CAP 322 of the Laws of Zambia.

He said the revenue that would have been lost had the above noted intervention not been made would have amounted to K 2.30 million.

Mr. Chanda said In light of the severity of the offence committed, a penalty of 100 percent of the total taxes and duties was levied on the fuel while the twelve (12) tankers were subsequently forfeited to the state in line with the provisions of Section 162 and 159 of the Customs and Excise Act, CAP 322 of the Laws of Zambia respectively.

Lake Petroleum has accordingly settled both the assessed taxes and duties including the 100 percent penalty amounting to K4.60million.

Mr. Chanda said the Twelve (12) tankers have been secured and remain within the Authority’s custody and are due for forfeiture to the State.

He said the assertion by the Transporters Association of Zambia that Hundred (100) fuel tankers have gone missing is erroneous and invalid.

The investigations and decisions on the said matter were undertaken in collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Energy, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) including the Security Wings.

————————————-

Issued by ZRA Senior Corporate Communications Officer

Oliver Nzala