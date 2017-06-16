Embrace unity, peace – Oasis Forum

The Oasis Forum has called on all political parties in the country to embrace unity and peace.

Chairperson Linda Kasonde says Zambia is bigger than any individual, further stating that politicians should dwell above party lines, tribe or race and embrace peace.

Ms Kasonde who is also Law Association of Zambia president has told QTV news that the ruling and opposition political parties hold the nation in their hands; hence they should use their power wisely above selfish interests.

And Ms. Kasonde has also called on Zambians take part in the Oasis Forum’s peace-building initiatives to be rolled out over the next few weeks aimed at reaffirming that citizens’ voices matter and that the country is stronger in unity.

QFM