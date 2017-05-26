MMSI MAINANE CALLED FOR JUSTICE AND IT IS NOT CONTEMPT – TAYALI

MMSI MAINANE CALLED FOR JUSTICE AND IT IS NOT CONTEMPT – THE PF OF PRESIDENT LUNGU IS FAILING THIS COUNTRY MISERABLY

It is almost generally accepted that, when a case is in court no one should discuss it as this my obliterate or denigrate justice. The concept is more of a belief or dogma which should not be questioned.

I totally do not believe this dogmatism of the so called “Contempt” and if I become President, in 2021, freedom of expression will include tearing apart any case before court, especially those with high public interest, because that is part of transparency.

There too much miscarriage of justice due to the fact that, citizens are not allowed to evaluate and debate cases and their evidence.

We have seen how the media tear apart cases of public interest in other Countries and no one is cited for contempt, yet in Country it is almost augury which would make judges powerless.

The PF have come out defending one of their many mistakes, in relation to illegal arrest of HH, to turn away Mmusi Maimane at the airport, that he faced contempt charges in the Lusaka Magistrate Court if he hard been allowed in the Country.

It was reported that, following the statement issued on Thursday by the Democratic Alliance (DA) that they will pressure the Courts to release Hakainde Hichilema, state prosecutors found Maimane’s statements contemptuous and criminal.

“The immigration have done him a favor. He was going to face contempt charges in the morning. We were going to apply that his passport be withheld until such a time that the contempt charges were disposed off”

“His consistent comments that “we want to pressure the Courts to release Hakainde Hichilema” is highly contemptuous. Our Courts can not be pressured even by the President. The State had already applied for contempt. He wasn’t going to leave Zambia for a longtime.” A source close to the treason trial said.

It is highly doubtful that Mmsi said that he will pressure the courts. What we know is that Mmsi is calling upon the release of HH which is what we are also doing.

Mmsi is in order to press on the release of HH because the all thing of arresting HH and charging him with treason is hogwash. MMSI IS NOT DISRESPECTING THE COURT BUT CALLING ON JUSTICE.

Similarly we are calling upon the release of HH, not that we are pressurizing the Court but the fighting against the dictatorship of PF who are abusing the State institutions to fight their last political breathe.

It is not the Courts that arrested HH but the PF operatives, these are the ones we are pressurizing. The Courts are just drawn into this by the PF to save their dwindling political fortune since the death of the founder late Micheal Sata.

President Lungu does not have what Sata had, and he does not know how to survive because even RB has failed to help him, so he is using the police as a political tool. President Lungu has tested the sweetness of power so he does not want to go. He wants to secure 2021, forgetting that EEP is here to take over.

The PF are trying to play smart by pretending that they can’t interfere in the case because it is in court but they are forgetting that their injudiciousness has been exposed.

Justice is not done by the courts, but the justice system. Which means that all the processes of the justice systems are followed accordingly otherwise it is difficult for the court to determine cases. If certain processes or procedures are not followed, justice is denigrated.

This means that, the arrest has to be in accordance with the law, which starts with an allegation reported to the police, who investigate the case and make an arrest.

The arresting officer in the case of HH, clearly admitted that, he did not follow the law in the arrest of HH, therefore, no one should talk of justice at this stage because this case was spoiled by the PF interests who wanted HH locked up.

The PF govt (Executive) influenced the arrest for their own political interest, therefore they aborted justice right from the start by their ill-tent to fix HH. Hon. Malumani was right to call the prosecution as sadism.

We have said it here that, we do not agree with the UPND in their irritating claims of victory out of last elections but that is within their right to dispute an election even if they call for Jesus to come and be the electoral chairman.

We also admit, after a long debate with others, that what happened in Mongu was not respectful to the President, but we don’t see any treason out of that, what we see is inefficiency on the part of the security detail of the President and we are glad that on 5th May, 2017, the IG will tell the court what happened.

The courts should not be used to abet malicious prosecutions perpetrated by the PF. As EEP, we will not sit back and allow this abuse and persecution of citizens, even if we do not agree with them. The law should be followed all including the PF and President Lungu.

