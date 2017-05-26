MAIMANE FACED CONTEMPT CHARGES – PF

Following the statement issued on Thursday by the Democratic Alliance (DA)that they will pressure the Courts to release Hakainde Hichilema, state prosecutors found Maimane’s statements contemptuous and criminal.

“The immigration have done him a favour. He was going to face contempt charges in the morning. We were going to apply that his passport be withheld until such a time that the contempt charges were disposed off”

The DA leader was denied entry and turned away at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport(KKIA) when he arrived aboard South African Airlink.

“His consistent comments that “we want to pressure the Courts to release Hakainde Hichilema” is highly contemptuous. Our Courts can not be pressured even by the President. The State had already applied for contempt. He wasn’t going to leave Zambia for a longtime.” A source close to the treason trial said.

His other statements was also contemptuous that he had “mobilized the fellow opposition to pressure government and the Courts to release Hakainde Hichilema” state prosecutors had submitted contempt charges.