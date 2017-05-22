Prophet Sheperd Bushiri attacks Hon. Bowman Lusambo

Controversial Malawian preacher, Prophet Sheperd Bushiri has extended his tirade against Zambian authorities, this time singling out Copperbelt Provincial Minister, Hon. Bowman Lusambo.

During a live broadcast from his Pretoria Church, Bushiri slammed Zambia’s Copperbelt Minister for calling on him to apologize to Hon. Godfridah Sumaili and others.

Lusambo had also warned that Bushiri’s commercial interest and his shareholding in an artisan licence in emerald mine on the Copperbelt would face revocation if he didn’t apologise.

“Close the mine if you want, I will never stop coming to Zambia.” An angry Bushiri said.

“There is nothing that the Zambian government has against or on me”.

Last week, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Hon. Godfridah Sumaili announced that Government would not allow the so-called -men of God with dubious practices or unknown intentions to come and ply their “prophetic” trade in Zambia.

She said that government was concerned that the evangelical, prophetic and Pentecostal movements had been infiltrated by magicians, charlatans and false prophets.

“Mathew 24:24 warns us: “For false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, even the elect”.

On the Sunday Broadcast , Bushiri appeared more angrier, said Zambian authorities were persecuting men of God that had prophesied about the Country.

“anyone who has been used to prophesy is being persecuted in Zambia. And they want to use government institutions”.

The Malawian now banned in several African countries because of his inimical practice, repeated his accusations against fellow men of God claiming they were using apparatus of government to bar him from Zambia

“Why are you using government, it’s being influenced by Bishops.”

Lusambo urged Bushiri to apologize to Hon. Godfridah Sumaili and the Bishops that he had disparaged on his television broadcast channel.

But the unrepentant Bushiri called on Lusambo to seek forgiveness from God for speaking against an “annointed Prophet”.

“Bowman Lusambo should ask for forgiveness from God and not from Bushiri”

Bushiri also warned that his followers would vote against the government of President Edgar Lungu

“But you must know that it’s the same Christians who(follow us) who will go to vote for you to be elected.”

Bushiri says he submits to Prophet Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy who was denied entry into Zambia a few weeks ago.

The Malawian preacher who has relocated his ministry that started in Muzuzu Malawi,has relocated to South Africa from Malawi.

With a nickname “Major 1, Bushiri runs a Church called Enlightened Christian Gathering(ECG).

He also runs a Christian television station called”Prophetic Channel”.

The preacher who actually claims he was born in Ndeke, Kitwe in Zambia from Malawian migrant parents Huxley and Christina Bushiri who were based in Zambia.

He is married to Mary Bushiri.

Countries like Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland and others have restricted the prophet’s suspicious activities.

