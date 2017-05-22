HICHILEMA’s CASE ADJOURNED TO WEDNESDAY

The case in which Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is charged with Treason has been adjourned to Wednesday for Ruling.

The matter had come up for Judgement to determine whether the matter should be referred to the High Court as per commital certificate issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) to refer the treason case to the High Court.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday 24th May 2017 as Magistrate David Simusamba was reportedly unwell but would Report for work on Wednesday.

Hakainde Hichilema and the fellow five accused persons appeared briefly before Magistrate Malipenga.

Hichilema and the other accused persons remain remanded in custody.