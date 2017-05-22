200 ZESCO UNITS TO COST LESS THAN BEFORE – Hon Mabumba.

Minister of Energy Hon David Mabumba has implored the citizenry to take time to read ZESCO Publications so as to appreciate the dynamics of the new tariff structure.

The Hon Minister comparatively stated that in the old tariff regime a customer who consumes around 200 kwh units could pay about k76 whilst under the new tariff regime a customer who uses 200 kwh units will be required to pay about k58 only.

He further added on to say that a customer will be saving 25% of his or her income with the new Tarrif structure and that Equally manufacturers for the first time have been given three tariff option based on Time of Use namely peak, standard and off peak.

The Minister of Energy explained that Off peak carries the lowest tariff and therefore,encouraged milling plants, bakeries, farmers etc to use much power during off peak. He also made mention that Zesco has planned sensitization programs to engage their customers on the new tariff.

The Minister of Energy further explained that Zesco applied to ERB to approve 300(from 100) units for the life line tariff which after due consideration of the financial model presented and comments from the public hearing was approved at 200 units.

The Minister conclusively made mention that the fixed charge rate which should have gone up was retained at 0.18 in order to protect low income groups.