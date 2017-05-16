PRESIDENT LUNGU EXPECTED IN EQUATORIAL GUINEA

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is among ten Heads of State expected to attend the African Union (AU) C10 Summit in Equatorial Guinea to accelerate Africa’s agenda for representation on the United Nations Security Council.

Other African leaders expected to attend the meeting are President Hage Gheingob of Namibia, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, President Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone, who is C10 Coordinator, and host President, Theodore Mbasogo.