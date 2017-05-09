PRESIDENT LUNGU MOURNS MAMA SALOME KAPWEPWE

LUSAKA, (TUESDAY, May 9, 2017)—— It is with considerable regret and profound sorrow that His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia announces the death of freedom fighter Mrs Salome Kapwepwe, widow of former Vice- President and iconic freedom fighter the late Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe.

Mrs Salome passed away in her sleep last night at the age of 90.

The President has said Zambia has again lost a great icon who was an epitome of what women ought to be to their families, society and the nation as a whole.

The President remembers Mrs Kapwepwe as a warm and big hearted person whose tremendous contribution to Zambia’s liberation struggle will continue to be cherished by many Zambians.

President Lungu has said Zambia’s liberation struggle would be incomplete without mentioning the name Kapwepwe.

The President has described Mrs Kapwepwe as a heroine who with the cooperation of other great women selflessly and significantly contributed to the country’s liberation struggle.

The President has paid glowing tribute to Mrs Kapwepwe for having seen it fit to have collaborated with other great women of Zambia alongside the men to achieve the country’s independence at the expense of their lives and families.

President Lungu has said without Mrs Kapwepwe’s immense sacrifice and other women’s contribution, it would have been difficult for the country to gain independence.

The President observes that Mrs Kapwepwe and other heroines were great fighters, team spirited who understood the importance of working together for the common good of mankind.

The President has also noted that Mrs Kapwepwe and other heroines held their families together regardless of the challenging times hence families remained intact resulting in Zambia being peaceful, united and stable after independence.

President Lungu has said Mrs Kapwepwe and other heroines laid a firm foundation for strong families and a united Zambia politically anchored on divine principles of love, hard work, peace and unity and hopes that the Zambian youth particularly the young women would emulate this.

The President recalls his call to the nation in his Africa Freedom Day Address on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) television on 24th May, 2016 under the theme: “Celebrating the Role of Women in the Liberation Struggle,” to pay tribute to the founding mothers who included Mrs Kapwepwe for their invaluable sacrifices and support during the liberation struggle.

The President has underscored the need and importance for the nation to recognise and celebrate founding fathers and mothers before they pass away.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Kapwepwe family and the people of Chinsali in Muchinga Province on the loss of our great mother whose contribution to Zambia’s liberation struggle will always be cherished. As you go through this trying period, may you find fortitude and comfort in the Almighty God. May the Soul of our great mother, rest in peace.

On 14th March, 2016, the President visited Mrs Salome Kapwepwe at her residence in Chinsali.

Issued by:

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT