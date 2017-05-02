Chief shot dead at his palace

Senior Chief MUCHINDA of the LALA people of SERENJE District has been shot dead at his palace.

Central Province Permanent Secretary CHANDA KABWE says the assailants are not yet known.

He says the incident occurred in the early hours of today.

MR. KABWE says he is shocked that such an incident can occur in Central Province. He says Government through Zambia Police Service will thoroughly investigate the matter to ensure that culprits face the wrath of the law. The Provincial Permanent Secretary says it is a taboo for anyone to shoot a traditional leader in Zambia.