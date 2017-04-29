President Lungu should not get emotional when criticized – Mulongoti

People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti has advised President Edgar Lungu not to be emotional when he is criticized during this political period.

Mr. Mulongoti is also advising President Lungu that with the Political tension in the country it is natural that the incumbent government feels the heat of the criticism.

Mr. Mulongoti says tempers may rise and angry words exchanged, but the PF must not allow its desire to attack stakeholders criticizing them on certain decisions.

He says government needs to accept criticism in good faith and recognize the fact that criticism is the best form of praise as it offers them an opportunity to assess their weakness and better appreciate how others perceive them.

Mr. Mulongoti has appealed to government to accept criticism and regard it as part of democracy.

Mr. Mulongoti who served in different Ministerial positions under the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) says Zambia’s development will move faster if people in government would accept criticism in good faith.

QFM