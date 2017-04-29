Linda Kasonde escapes ‘impeachment’

The four lawyers, led by prominent Lusaka lawyer and ruling party legal counsel, Kelvin Bwalya Fube have withdrawn the motion-of-no -confidence against the Linda Kasonde-led LAZ executive counsel.

The Law Association of Zambia Executive Counsel has since welcomed the development.

Earlier it was deemed that motion was likely to fail as a perception had risen that it was a PF sponsored motion.

The Law Association of Zambia has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting to hear a motion to impeach the Linda Kasonde Executive Council.

The meeting has been convened at the Radison Hotel in Lusaka.

The meeting opened this morning with Kabwe Central PF Member of Parliament and lawyer, Tutwa Ngulube formally raising the motion.

PF lawyer and senior counsel Kelvin Bwalya Fube has seconded the motion.

Mr. Fube had warned that LAZ was severely polarized and was being divided by the Linda Kasonde Executive which had brought for the first time, a possibility of emergency of another law society.

Mr. Fube has told Journalists in Lusaka that they have withdrawn the motion in order to foster peace and unity in the fraternity.

And laz President Linda Kasonde says withdraw of the motion by the four lawyers is an indication that the fraternity is united as ever.

Ms. Kasonde says there was no vote of confidence in the council and has commended the lawyers for withdrawing the motion.

QFM