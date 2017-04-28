Zambia’s Drivern Technologies to Launch On-Demand TAXI APP for Lusaka commuters

Lusaka is about to experience a change in public transport as Drivern Technologies (Drivern) announces the launch of its On-Demand transport App called Drivern. The launch

of the Drivern App, from the May 1st, 2017, will enable commuters in Lusaka and the online global community to request a taxi using their mobile devices.

This solution emerges from the need to move with global trends and provide a service that is not only safe for the commuters, but one that provides commuters with more control, safety and a more reliable experience than a typical taxi. The app will offer riders with a transparent charging system and secure mobile payment options at no additional costs to the commuter.

This App will be launched in Lusaka and will be available to Lusaka commuters and the global online community in the interim but plans are to have Livingstone and selected towns in the Copperbelt on board by end of the year.The app will offer commuters a convenient On-Demand connection to more than 300 drivers in the initial stage, but this number of drivers is expected to grow as the app registers mores users.

The Drivern App is available for download free-of-charge from:- Android rider app for Samsung, Huawei etc : http://tiny.cc/Drivern-Android-Rider iOS rider app for Apple iPad, iPhone etc : http://tiny.cc/Drivern-iOS-Rider Riders or commuters will be able to estimate how much a ride will cost and how long it would take to get picked up by the driver before they even request a ride.

Riders or commuters will have access to details pertaining to the car and driver and estimated time of arrival for the driver – no more waiting by the roadside to flag a taxi or haggle for the fare.

Drivern will also be registering drivers as partners on the platform. Interested citizens will make available their cars to be booked on the App. Of course cars and drivers will go through security screening in order to guarantee security and safety for the riders.

It is hoped that the solution will also assist in reducing traffic congestion in the city as local commuters now have a reliable public transport option for school runs, shopping, social life transport and even going for work with an option of car pulling.

Drivern is a Zambian registered company and a local investment focused on providing public transport service that is safe secure for the local people and visitors to the country.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Chikota, says the Drivern App is aimed at elevating the commuter experience in public transport and providing a solution that is aimed at contributing to communities in the country through partnerships.

“Unlike the typical taxis on the market today, our focus is to significantly improve the taxi travel experience by partnering with fleets operators and individual drivers to offer riders a network of respected, established and safe public transport.

Drivern is founded with the best interests of commuters, fleets, drivers and regulators in mind Drivern will integrate and respect all road and transport regulations of the country. Riders can rest assured that they are protected by all the industry’s consumer safeguards while experiencing a tech savvy service with secure online payment solutions. We’re raising the bar in the on-demand transport service market,” Said Mr. Chikota.

For the past year, Drivern has been operating several London Taxis in Lusaka situated in strategic locations that include Hotels and Shopping Malls. The aim was to operate a small fleet of its own and test the App before opening it up to other drivers.