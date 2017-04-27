Those seeking to disrupt order will face full force – President Lungu

Speaking during the combined commissioning of three conventional toll plazas at Katuba, Shimabala and Mumbwa sites at Katuba toll plaza today, President Lungu says his Government has work to do and will therefore no allow anyone to distract it from the noble work of delivering on the promise to improve the lives of the people.

He says politics must have a season of intensity during campaign period and that when a winner is announced everyone must move on and support the collective national agenda.

President Lungu says Zambia will remain peaceful, orderly and under the dictates of the rule of law.

He says it is the only way economic development can be guaranteed.

And President Lungu has implored the National Road Fund Agency and the Road Development Agency to ensure that every Kwacha that is collected at the toll plazas is accounted for and applied to the maintenance and construction of roads.

He says this is government’s expectation, and that of the road users.

President Lungu says government will ensure that funds collected from toll fees are applied on road maintenance.

He has since commended road users for their cooperation in paying toll fees.

The Head of State says it is only through this support that government can deliver good roads and fulfill the aspirations to be a middle income country by 2030.

