COURT ADJOURNS HH CASE TO THURSDAY

Lusaka-Wednesday 19th April 2017

The matter in which opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is facing treasonous charged has been adjourned to Thursday 20th April 2017.

Lusaka Magistrate Greenwell Malumani adjourned the matter to Thursday.

The defence team led by Vincent Malambo SC applied for various preliminary issues that included the request to seperate the charges.

Malambo also applied that Hichilema be allowed access to medical evaluation, lawyers, family visits.

Malambo also applied that the State disclose the name of the Pastor that visited Hichilema at Lilayi Police Cells.

Magistrate Malumani granted many of the application allowing Hichilema access to medical treatment, lawyers and family visits.

Prosecuting Counsel in the treason matter informed the Court that he would be able to respond to preliminary issues raised by defense lawyers as it needed him to to get instructions from various institutions and that the nature of the issues raised needed thorough investigations.

Matter comes up for further hearing tomorrow, Thursday 20th April 2017 at 09:00hrs

The adjournment is to give the State time to response to the issues raised by the defense, before magistrate Malumani gives a comprehensive ruling.

Defence team:

• Vincent Malambo SC –Malambo and associates

• Mulambo Haimbe – Malambo and Associates

• Nellie Muti – Lukona Chambers

• Chad Muleza – Muleza,Mwiimbu and Associates

• Jack Mwiimbu – Muleza,Mwiimbu and Associates

• Dr Henry Mbushi-HBM Advocates,

• Martha mushipe – Mushipe and Associates

• Lastone Mwanaabo – LML Advocates

• Keith Mweemba – Keith Mweemba Advocates.

ACCUSSED PERSONS

1. Hakainde Hichilema

2. Hamusonde Hamaleka

3. Haciinda Muleya

4. Lastone Mulilanduba

5. Pistorious Halooba

6. Wallace Chakaawa