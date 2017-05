POLICE ORDERED TO BE IN FULL RIOT ATTIRE

SOUTHERN PROVINCE POLICE COMMISSIONER BONNY KAPESO WRITES:

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SERVES TO CONFIRM THAT TOMORROW, TUESDAY 18th APRIL, 2017, ALL POLICE OFFICERS, IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO BE IN FULL RIOT ATTIRE AND BE READY TO CONFRONT AND NEUTRALIZE ANY FORM OF VIOLENCE IN THEIR DISTRICTS WITHOUT FAIL.

TO ALL MEMBETS OF PUBLIC WHO DESIRE TO LIVE IN PEACE, AM ASKING THEM TO STAY AWAY FROM VIOLENCE IF THEY VALUE THEIR LIVES.

TOMORROW IS SEEN AS A LITMUS TEST FOR THE POLICE IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE. PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE, LEST I AM BLAMED THAT I DID NOT FOREWARN MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN THE PROVINCE. pf