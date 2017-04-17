HH’S COURT APPEARANCE

Good evening all. Everybody is anxious to meet our beloved President Hakainde Hichilema at court tomorrow.

Our lawyers are still waiting to be informed by the police what time they wish bring HH to court.

They are unlikely to bring him to court before the habeas corpus ruling is made at 14. 00 hours tomorrow.

But we advise that everyone who wants to attend the court session should be on standby. They are capable of bringing him to court without following procedure.

Charles Kakoma

Chair for media

UPND