Msoni’s Countrywide demonstrations to force President Lungu to act

All People’s Congress Party President Nason Msoni has called for massive demonstration across the country to force President Lungu to act and ensure that the people involved in the Malawi maize deal are conclusively investigated.

Speaking when he called in during Hot FM’s breakfast show Mr Msoni said the opposition, students unions, the civil society, and worker unions in the country who are worth their sort should conduct massive peaceful demonstrations across the country so as to force Edgar Lungu to act on the people involved in the maize gate scandal.

He said stakeholders have advised the President to drop Dora Siliya so as to pave way for investigation but the President is spiting in the face of the people advising by flying with the same minister to engage in more corrupt deals together.

He said he is disappointed with the ACC who have seemingly remained mute on the matter when their colleagues in Malawi have done the work for them by naming the people involved in the deal from Zambia. As usual they are waiting for instructions from the President like they did on former Information Minister Hon. Chishimba Kambwili.

And posting on his Facebook page the outspoken opposition leader said the breakdown of morality in the PF government is striking and worrying.

He said no one believes that a minister who is still subject to on-going serious allegations of improperiety could be seen flying high with the President of the country to an international engagment without first being absorbed or cleared of the questionable role she played in the Maize deal.

He said the defiance by the Head of State to openly take on board a scandal laden minister sends a bad signal on the fight against corruption.

He also said the move also pokes the country’s neighbour in the eye who are still reeling from the Maize scandal in the eye.

He said the action by the President was a bad Judgment and reinforced the view that there is a mutual cover-up in the Maize deal.

The delegation to Israel includes cabinet ministers from Foreign Affairs HARRY KALABA, Agriculture DORA SILIYA, Health CHITALU CHILUFYA, Commerce and Industry MARGARET MWANAKATWE, Energy DAVID MABUMBA, Tourism and Arts CHARLES BANDA, Transport BRIAN MUSHIMBA, among others.

Meanwhile the country’s largest student body has added the voice to have the minister of agriculture dropped from cabinet.

ZANASU Vice President Eddie Miyoba said Ms Siliya was not fit to be in the position until her name is cleared of any wrong doing in the exportation of maize to Malawi.

Miyoba said it is because of people like Dora Siliya that the country continues to be rated as one of the most corrupt country in the world.

“We the students demand the dismissal of Dora Siliya with immediate effect,we purely believe that siliya is not fit to hold any government position she is no longer a woman of substance and honesty if at all she was.

“For the record, we had the Airport radder Installation scandal, the Pr Capita zamtel evaluation scandal,now the maize scandal and interestingly or coincidentally all involving atleast the same names.

“It is because of people like Siliya Zambia now ranks amongst the most corrupt countries in sub Sahara Africa, according to the corruption perception index Zambia ranks 87 from 76 in 2014 representing a huge increase in corruption,” he said.

He advised the President to drop some of the Ministers involved in corruption if he cares about creating a legacy for himself.

“We really think that the President needs to surround himself with people that care about his legacy, he needs to know he still has enough time to turn things around and that is by letting go of people like Siliya, doing the right thing like fighting corruption works to the benefit of the majority,Sata left the legacy of building roads at least we can ‘SONTA’ but we are still waiting for the current President’s legacy and the direction of his presidency, we are really eager to understand what he wants to do, is it ‘CORRUPTION’ or will there be something to ‘SONTA’ in 2021? I guess we have to wait and see,” he said.