MALI INVITED TROUBLE FOR THEMSELVES.

MALIMali did not loose because of;*the mistakes at the back through their left and right backs*their failure to interpret the tactical formation given by Baye Ba their coach or*their failure to defend and attack as a team

You don’t enter a jungle and provoke LIONS, when you do not have DEFENSIVE MECHANISMS.

If you do! And they see you and your intentions! YOU ARE GONNE!

MALI was THRASHED, HAMMERED, CRASHED – because they wanted to embarrass the Young Chipolopolo boys in front of their supporters, by scoring first through DANTE via a head from a corner kick.

The goal helped Zambia to press high and early, to start the game lively and angry, and to take the game to the opponents rather than to sit off and wait to see what happens.

Zambia over-reacted. Like a wounded Buffalo the boys rose to the occasion and used authority given to them by CAF to host the tournament.

Believe it or not, in this game the boys did not use Coach Beston Chambeshi’s instructions. That was purely out of anger, as it was evident in FASHION SAKALA’S tears after scoring his second goal of the tournament.

Apart from home advantage, whilst on the field of play, they recalled the investment that was made by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and government in their preparations, such as a trip to Spain for a series of friendlies. “And Mali to do this to us? Hell NO”.

For arguments’ sake, why didn’t they do the same against a weaker side Guinea in their Group A opener. Its because they behaved themselves.

Mali did the right thing by scoring, but didn’t know what to do and how to defend themselves upon waking up the sleeping giant.

Mali is fortunate duration time is 90 minutes, otherwise it would have been more than six (6), had it not been for JOSHUA BONDO (referee-BOTSWANA) to call it a day.

Like I said in one of my articles concerning Zambia, their weakness is DEFENDING SET PIECES. The only goal that Mali scored came from a corner. And luckily Zambia conceded 2 corners only.

With that side, let me hasten to say, A BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BOYS, THE TECHNICAL BENCH AND THE ENTIRE NATION ON THE QUALIFICATION TO THE WORLD CUP SLATED FOR SOUTH KOREA IN MAY THIS YEAR.

There was POWER/PIZAZZ/ENERGY in all the goals that the Chipolopolo scored through FASHION SAKALA (2), EDWARD CHILUFYA (2), ENOCK MWEPU (1) and EMMANUEL BANDA (1) a cracker – a potential goal of the tournament.

Zambia is topping Group A with six (6) points – The question is who will join them to the semifinals as second placed. Is it GUINEA, MALI OR EGYPT.

THURSDAY 2nd MARCH – GROUP B

@Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

– SUDAN v [email protected] :00 CAT

– SOUTH AFRICA v [email protected] :00 CAT

SOURCE [SuperGasper]