AFCON PREVIEW:ZAMBIA (U20) V MALI (U20)

DATE: Wednesday,March 1st 2017.

VENUE: Heroes Stadium(Double Header).

KICKOFF: 15:00hrs Egypt(U20) v Guinea(U20);

18:00hrs Zambia(U20) v Mali(U20).

CHANNEL: Supersport 9

COACHES IN-CHARGE:

Zambia – Beston Chambeshi

Mali – J. Diara

PERMUTATIONS:All Group A teams need outright wins to secure hopes for Semi finals spots but a win for Zambia will automatically book a place for the crucial Fifa World Cup in South Korea

without a last group match to spare.

HEAD TO HEADS STATISTICS

LAST 3 MEETINGS SINCE 2012:

Zambia has never beaten Mali in over the last 5years with Mali winning twice and a 2-2 draw is the closest the junior Chipolopolo came in September 2012.

09/03/2015 Mali 1-0 Zambia(Afcon)

05/10/2012 Mali 3-0 Mali(AfconQ).

22/09/2012 Zambia 2-2 Mali( ” ).

FIFA U20 WORLD CUP RECORD:

Zambia -2007 knockout stage with 02 appearances.

Mali – 02 times Third place(1999,2015)with 05 appearances.

AFCON U20 RECORD:

Zambia -03 times Fourth Position(1991,1999 &2007) with 09 appearances.

Mali – 01 times Runners-up( 1989) with 11 appearances.

CAF RANKING(AFCON RECORD-BASED):

Zambia – 19th

Mali – 10th

LATEST FORM(Last 5 matches):

Zambia – 04 wins,00 draw & 01 lose.

Mali – 04 wins, 01 draw & 00 loses.

ZAMBIA’S LAST 5 MATCHES:

26/02/2017 Zambia 1-0 Guinea(Afcn).

16/02/2017 Zambia 3-1 Rsa( ” ).

02/2017 BarcelonaB 3-1 Zambia(Friendly).

02/2017 Fc Basel 0-1 Zambia( ” ).

01/2017 TenerifeB 0-1 Zambia( ” ).

MALI’S LAST 5 MATCHES:

26/02/2017 Egypt 0-0 Mali(Afcn).

24/07/2016 Mali 2-0 B/Faso(AfcnQ).

09/07/2016 B/Faso 0-0 Mali( ” ).

12/06/2016 Mali 4-1 Mauritania( ” ).

20/05/2016 Mauritania 0-3 Mali( ” ).