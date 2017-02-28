ECZ, Edgar, CONCOURT AND High Court Judges will never be forgiven – GBM

United Party For National Development vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said that Zambians can never trust ECZ, President Edgar Lungu, the Concourt and High Court judges anymore.

Mr Mwamba who is popularly known as GBM said that the said parties have denied the Zambian people credible and capable leadership of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and himself.

He said with escalating high levels of poverty that the country is experiencing under the PF government, the Zambian people are very angry with president Edgar Lungu and individuals as well as institutions that helped PF to rig the 2016 presidential elections.

“Ba ECZ [abena Priscilar na Chulu], nama judge ba mu Konikoti namu Hayi koti pamo pene na Edgar wine, abena Zambia tabaka mwelele pakubalalika insala nomulandu wabun`go bwenu [the ECZ [Priscilar and Chulu], Concourt and High court judges together with president Lungu Zambians will never forgive you for stealing their victory,” he said.

Mr Mwamba said that Zambians will never be happy with the PF government because it is an illegal government that is imposing itself on people that rejected it.

Mr Mwamba has since challenged president Edgar Lungu to go to the polls again with Hakainde Hichilema to see how legitimate his government is.

“The PF government is only the government of ECZ and PF members and not the Zambians because Zambians voted for my president HH. Am challenging Edgar to go for elections again with my president we see whether he can manage to get even ten votes from any polling station in Chawama, he is now an enemy of his own people and even himself because of incompetence,” he said.

“Edgar lost and he is not my president, my president is Hakainde Hichilema [he is the only right man for the position and the only legitimate Zambia`s Republican President and not Edgar,”added Mr Mwamba.