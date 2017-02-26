Zambia U20 v Guinea U20 ; PREVIEW AND INDEPTH ANALYSIS

PREVIEW AND INDEPTH ANALYSIS

DATE: Sunday,26th February 2017.

VENUE:Heroes Stadium,Lisaka.

KICK-OFF: 15:00hrs(CAT).

CHANNEL: Supersport 9

SIGNIFICANCE:

This is the oppening match of the 2017 Total Africa U20 Cup of Nations(AFCON) hosted by Zambia to be held from 26th February to 12th March 2017.

Previously called African youth Championship and founded in 1979,the tournament is the 14th Edition(21st Edition if tournaments without hosts included) competed by under 20years old players every two(2) years.

Top 4 teams or Semi-finalists out of the 8 participating teams automatically book a place to thw 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup to be held from 20th May to 11th June in South Korea.

The defending champions Nigeria with record holding 7times champions miss out this time.

GROUP A:

Zambia(hosts),Egypt,Mali & Guinea.

GROUP B:

Senegal,Cameroon,South Africa & Sudan.

COACHES ON-CHARGE:

Zambia – Beston ‘Quicksilver’ Chambeshi.

Guinea – Mandjou Diallo

NICKNAMES:

Zambia – Junior Chipolopolo

Guinea – Syli Nationale

HEAD TO HEAD;

WORLD CUP (APPEARANCES):

Zambia -02 times(1999,2007).

Guinea – 01 times(1979).

WORLD CUP(BEST RECORD):

Zambia-Knockout stage(2007)….Guinea-Group Stage(1979).

AFCON (APPEARANCE):

Zambia-9 times(1985,1987,1991,1995, 1997,1999,2007,2015 & 2017).

Guinea-9 times(1979,1981,1983,1985, 1987,1989,1995,1999 & 2017).

AFCON(BEST RECORD):

Zambia -3 times in 4th Position(1991,1999,2007).

Guinea -Runners-up(1979).

RECENT FORM(LAST 5 MATCHES):

Zambia- 04 Wins,00 Draws & 01 Loses.

Guinea- 03 Wins,02 Draws & 00 Loses.

ZAMBIA LAST 5 MATCHES:

16/02/2017 Zambia 2-1 South Africa(Friendly).

07/02/2017 BarcelonaB 3-1 Zambia( ” ).

Feb 2017 FC Basel 0–1 Zambia( ” ).

Feb 2017 TenerifeB 0-1 Zambia( ” ).

16/12/2016 Zambia 3-0 Malawi( ” ).

GUINEA LAST 5 MATCHES:

24/07/2016 Guinea 2-1 Gambia(Afcon Qualifiers).

09/07/2016 Gambia 0-0 Guinea( ” ).

12/06/2016 Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast( ” ).

21/05/2016 Ivory Coast 1-2 Guinea( ” ).

24/04/2016 Guinea 1-1 Liberia( ” ).