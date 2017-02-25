K50,000 reward for serial killer arrest

The Zambia Police have offered K 50,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of a suspected serial killer behind the recent deaths of two female victims recorded in Chilanga District.

All Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo said anyone with relevant information should confide in police officers at any nearest police station.

Ms Katongo reiterated the call for members of the public to be alert and avoid moving unaccompanied so as to avoid falling prey to attacks.

She said Police have intensified patrols and have deployed officers to investigate the matter so that the person behind the killings is apprehended.

And Ms Kantongo said the Police have warned unscrupulous people who are buying AFCON tickets in bulk and reselling them at exorbitant prices.

She the Police have received information that some people are buying Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) K 50,000 tickets from shop right in bulk and are later reselling them to unsuspecting members of the public at an exorbitant price.

She said those behind such activities should desist or risk being arrested and prosecuted under Competition and Fair Trading Act.

She advised members of the public to buy their tickets from recommended outlets and avoid being swindled adding that buying tickets from the streets may expose them to counterfeit tickets.