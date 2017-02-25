Hon. Kampamba Mulenga being used to wash the dirty linen – Saviour

UPP President Dr Saviour Chishimba has strongly reacted to assertions by Chief Government Spokesperson and Information Minister Kampamba Mulenga that he is misleading the nation in the exportation of Maize to Malawi.

Dr Chishimba said the Ms Mulenga is being used by the defender and supervisor of corruption President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to issue an ill conceived and totally misleading statement on such a serious economic crime which was facilitated by Hon. Dora Siliya.

He said genuine and hardworking PF members like Hon. Kampamba Mulenga are being used to wash the dirty linen of the corrupt MMD looters.

“Hon. Kampamba Mulenga is an innocent and decent political novice who is being instructed by the defender and supervisor of corruption President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to issue an ill conceived and totally misleading statement on such a serious economic crime which was facilitated by Hon. Dora Siliya.

“Bad leadership and corruption have become the method of running public affairs under the MMD run PF Government. Genuine and hardworking PF members like Hon. Kampamba Mulenga are being used to wash the dirty linen of the corrupt MMD looters,” he said.

Dr Chishimba said the President and his ally in the maize saga Hon. Dora Siliya should concentrate on clearing their names instead of abusing Hon. Mulenga.

“We sympathise with the Minister for being put in such an awkward position of defending the corruption she did not participate in.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his ally in the maize saga Hon. Dora Siliya should concentrate on clearing their names instead of abusing Hon. Mulenga.

“The high price of mealie meal has primarily been caused by the corruption of grain hoarding cartels who are being aided by Ministers like Dora Siliya to make super normal profits on lucrative international markets on the blood and sweat of peasant farmers,” he said.

He also noted that the sporadic imposition and lifting of maize exportation bans is meant to facilitate the creation of opportunities for the selected few grain hoarders who work in collusion with the corrupt government officials.

Dr Chishimba has since demanded for an apology from Government.

“We give government a 7 day ultimatum to withdraw the statement and apologise to Zambians. Failure to do so will leave us with no option, but to go into details and disclose the latest evidence in our possession,” he said.