Don’t appointed cadres to run markets

The Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has called on Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale to ensure PF cadres are not appointed to the markets and bus stations Management Boards.

He says the Boards should be representative of everyone and should not merely be there to rubber stamp the decisions of the ruling party.

Mr. Mwanza has however, wondered why it has taken the minister this long to appoint Management Boards when the law has been in existence for a long time now.

Yesterday the Minister of Local Government told parliament that his ministry is in the process of appointing Management Boards to oversee the running of Markets and Bus Stations as one way of eliminating the influence of political players in the management of markets and bus stations.

QFM