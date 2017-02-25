Chipata District CONFERED with city status as of Saturday 25th, February 2017.

Republican President Edgar Lungu has confered Chipata district with the Status of a City effective Saturday 25th FEBRUARY 2017.

Speaking at a colourful ceremony held at the new Civic Centre in Chipata on Friday, the President stated that the district of Chipata had met all the requirements of a City such as having a population of more than 200,000 revealing that Chipata had a population of 500 000 as at last population census.

Chipata also met the requirement of a well defined central business district, an improved road infrastructure such as a good road network, facilities such as banks and insurance houses, schools , hospitals and shopping malls.

He also stated that Chipata had facilities such as hotels and lodges that met international standard such as the 3* protea hotels.

President Lungu stated that With the power vested in him under section 3 and 4 of the local government act cap 281 of the laws of Zambia, he therefore CONFERED Chipata district to a City from Saturday the 25th of February 2017.