Mukuba and Kwame Nkrumah University boards desolved

Government has paid over 70 million Kwacha to contractors engaged to upgraded infrastructure at public universities countrywide.

Minister of Higher Education Nkando Luo says the contractors engaged for civil works at public colleges have been paid in full.

Professor Luo has told ZNBC News in an interview in Kitwe that Government will not accept delays by contractors engaged to undertake infrastructure projects at public institutions.

Meanwhile, Professor Luo has dissolved the boards for Mukuba University in Kitwe and Kwame Nkrumah University in Kabwe.

Professor Luo says she has taken the decision because the two Universities are not being run efficiently and she wants people who will run the two institutions competently.