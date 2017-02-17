Raid on M’membe’s residence barbaric – Msoni

All People’s Congress (APC) president Nason Msoni has charged that the action of the police at post newspaper in liquidation editor-in-chief Fred M’membe’s residence last evening was barbaric.

Mr. Msoni says what the country witnessed yesterday at Mr. M’membe’s residence can only be likened to the infamous Criminal behavior of the Janjaweed militia of Sudan invading and attacking the innocent people of Darfur.

He says state terrorism has no place in a civilized democratic dispensation.

police are still keeping vigil at Mr M’membe’s residence who is reported to be in Jamaica.

QFM