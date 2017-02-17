Police raid M’membe’s house, keep vigil

There is still Police presence at Post Newspapers in liquidation Editor-in-Chief Fred Mmembe’s residence along Nangwenya Road in Rhodespark opposite International School of Lusaka.

A check by QFM News crew at the residence yesterday morning found armed Police officers manning the gate to the house.

Police on Wednesday picked and locked up Mr Mmembe’s wife Mutinta after she allegedly tore a search warrant presented to her by the officers.

The officers raided Mr Mmembe’s residence around 17:00 hours of Wednesday with a search warrant.

The motive behind the Police raid is not known, though Mrs. M’membe is one of the Directors for The Mast newspaper.

When contacted for a comment, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo remained tight lipped on the raid, referring all queries to Lusaka province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri whose mobile phone went answered.

QFM