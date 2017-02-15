Zambians have lost confidence in some institutions – UPND

The UPND has called for what they have termed meaningful reforms in the governance of the country.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said currently Zambians have lost confidence in certain institutions of governance.

Mr Katuka said the current situation is a recipe for anarchy in the country as people will look elsewhere for solutions.

“However, even with that position, we believe it’s time for meaningful reforms in some of the key institutions of governance in the country going forward and restore some of integrity and credibility which has been lost.

“As things stand now, the Zambian people have lost confidence in the country’s Zambia Police Service, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Zambian Judiciary, and other agencies which have been turned into PF Government wings. This situation is recipe for anarchy in the country as citizens will look elsewhere for solutions,” he said.

He called on the international community and other stakeholders to take interest in what is happening in the country.

“We call on the International community, the churches, the civil society and other bodies to proactively take interest to what is happening to these institutions of governance and avoid a situation where citizens seek redress elsewhere, as was the case with countries such as Kenya.

“This is not a mere threat but a call for us not to burry our heads in the sand as these are the realities on the ground, and needs serious and urgent attention,” he said.

Among the institutions he mentioned that needs reforms is the ECZ which he said was “in such a tattered position at the moment to be entrusted by any citizen to conduct a free, fair, transparent and credible elections going forward.”

He said the ECZ needs a major overhaul and reform to the satisfaction of the major stakeholders and citizens at large.